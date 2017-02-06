Those watching Super Bowl 51 this evening via Fox Sports’ live stream on Fox Sports Go hit a snag in a critical moment in the fourth quarter, in the middle of New England’s rally that eventually forced overtime in the Super Bowl.

The live stream on the Fox site went down briefly late in the game, sending Twitter into a tizzy. Fox’s tech staff recognized the problem and said it was resolved, but some users still said they were unable to stream the game.

It’s unclear the reason behind the glitch. Last year, CBS reported that an average of 1.4 million users streamed the Super Bowl on their site per minute, up from 800,000 the year before on NBC’s website.

“We are investigating the issue,” a Fox Sports spokesperson told Deadline.

We're aware of the streaming issue, and it's been resolved. Please close and reopen the stream to get back to the game. — FOX Sports GO Help (@FOXSportsGOHelp) February 6, 2017

New England scored on the opening drive in overtime to win 34-28, scoring 31 unanswered points to win the Patriots their fifth Super Bowl.