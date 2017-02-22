After picking up the hot documentary Step at Sundance for what sources said was more than $4M, Fox Searchlight just slotted the picture for July 7 in select markets. Although the distributor doesn’t acquire a lot of documentaries, it went to the mat for this one, outbidding others for not only the distribution of the picture but also remake rights.

The film, directed by Amanda Lipitz, is about a step dance team at the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women, which opened in 2009 with a mandate to send every single student to college no matter the challenges at home or environment.

The film follows three senior girls and their “Lethal Ladies” step dance team as they wind through the college application process and the journey it takes to get there against all odds. The film is a co-production between Stick Figure Productions, in association with Impact Partners, Peter G. Allen’s Vulcan Productions and Scott Rudin Productions.

Steven Cantor and Lipitz produced. Executive producers are Rudin, Allen, Dan Cogan, Geralyn Dreyfous, Jeny Raskin, Carole Tomko, Michael Flaherty, Valerie McGowan, Barbara Dobkin, Regina K. Scully, Debra McLeod and Jay Sears, Ann & Andrew Tisch.