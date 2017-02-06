Fox Broadcasting Company is reinstating the President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials post, hiring producer and executive Rob Wade for it. Starting in March, he will oversee the network’s unscripted programming, specials and alternative development slate, reporting to Dana Walden and Gary Newman, Chairmen and CEOs, Fox Television Group.

Following the May 2013 departure of longtime Fox reality chief, president of alternative Mike Darnell, Fox brought in Simon Andreae as EVP. He was subsequently replaced by Electus’ Corie Henson, who joined Fox in January 2015, also as EVP alternative. She is staying on, now reporting to Wade who has more extensive executive and producing experience.

Fox

“Unscripted programming is one of the true hallmarks of broadcast television,” said Newman and Walden. “Rob’s an incredibly well-respected executive and producer with a proven track record working on reality hits. He’s also a creator himself, which makes him the perfect person to lead this charge.”

While the Gordon Ramsay shows continue to do quite well, Fox has been having a hard time finding a big new reality series to fill the void left by American Idol.

British-born Wade, whose unscripted experience spans 20 years, has specialized in live, music, variety and reality programming. He most recently served as the showrunner on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, and was the head of Entertainment Development at BBC Worldwide. Wade was executive producer on FOX’s The X Factor and NBC’s America’s Got Talent, and was Head of TV at SyCo Entertainment North America.

Wade moved to the U.S. from his native Great Britain in 2005 to work on the first season of DWTS. In the U.K. he worked on Big Brother, Dog Eat Dog, and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.