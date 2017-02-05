Fox is giving 24: Legacy a most coveted spot on television – the series premiere follows Super Bowl LI – and here’s a little preview of what to expect. (And anyone hoping to find some grist for political debate, have at it).

The new 24 follows, in Fox’s words, “a military hero’s return to the U.S. and the trouble that follows him back — compelling him to ask CTU for help in saving his life, and stopping what potentially could be one of the largest-scale terror attacks on American soil. Told in real time with split screens, each episode will represent one hour of an eventful day.”

If that’s not reflective enough of current national debates, check out the voiceover (by lead actor Corey Hawkins) during the spot. “I can’t just let these attacks happen and do nothing,” his Eric Carter says. “They’re going to kill a lot of people. I have to try and stop them.”

The two-part premiere of 24: Legacy begins tonight following the game, and continues tomorrow at 8/7c pm on Fox.