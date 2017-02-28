Fox News Channel commanded the biggest crowd in all of basic cable in the month of February, clocking 2.29M total viewers in primetime. That’s nearly a million more than No. 2-ranked HGTV (1.31M).

MSNBC bested CNN for the month in primetime and ranked No. 3 among all basic cable nets, with an average of 1.25M viewers, to CNN’s 971K.

FNC also led total day, with 1.467M viewers. CNN edged out MSNBC in this daypart in total viewers, with 729K and 704K, respectively, landing them at Nos. 4 and 5 among all basic cable nets.

CNN also bested MSNBC in total day in the 25-54 age bracket that is key to news ad sales. CNN clocked 285K news-demo viewers, to MSNBC’s 190K. CNN notes it’s the 32nd consecutive month it’s topped MSNBC in total day.

CNN noted its Sunday shows Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter ranked No. 1 in the news demo in its timeslot, after which re-broadcasts of State of the Union with Jake Tapper, and Fareed Zakaria GPS ranked No. 1 in the news demo in their encore timeslots, among cable news shows.

In February primetime, CNN clocked a news demo 430K, besting MSNBC’s 351K.

But Fox News Channel topped both cable news competitors in the news demo, both primetime (599K) and total day (369K).