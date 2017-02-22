Jamie Chung is crossing over from the DC to the Marvel universe. The actress, who recurred as Valerie Vale on Batman prequel series Gotham, has been cast as a series regular on another Fox comic book drama project, the X-Men-themed untitled Marvel pilot.

Fox

Written by Matt Nix and directed by Bryan Singer, the pilot focuses on two ordinary parents who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

Chung will play the sarcastic and lively Clarice Fong aka Blink, an established character from the comics with the power of teleportation. Clarice’s naturally strong exuberance has taken a hit after a sudden and traumatic upheaval of her life. As she adjusts to the new people and places that are suddenly ‘home’, Clarice is slowly becoming herself again.

Nix, Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory executive produce for 20th TV and Marvel Television.

Chung also has recurred as Mulan on ABC’s Once Upon a Time and recurs on the upcoming season of Hulu’s Casual. She is repped by Gersh, 3 Arts and attorney Todd Rubenstein.