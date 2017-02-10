Queen Latifah, star of Fox/20th TV’s new drama Star, is expanding her relationship with the network and studio behind the music-based series. Fox has put in development The Scroll, a Bible-themed drama project from Queen Latifah & Shakim Compere’s Flavor Unit Television and Holly Carter’s Relevé Entertainment, a leading production company for faith-based content.

Written by feature writer Michael Elliot (Brown Sugar, Just Wright) and based on an original idea by Carter, The Scroll will reimagine some of the Bible’s most popular stories in present day through a group of friends and colleagues that are modern-day versions of some of the Bible’s most notable characters. Elliot executive produces with Carter via her Relevé Entertainment. Flavor Unit’s Latifah and Compere also executive produce.

The project, which has been set up 20th Century Fox TV, is targeted for the next development season. This season, CBS has comedy pilot Living Biblically, about a modern-day man who decides to live life according to the Bible.

Carter, CEO of production/management company Relevé Entertainment, created Oxygen’s Preachers Of…. franchise and BET’s 106 & Gospel. Other TV credits include Fix My Choir (Oxygen) and The Sheards (BET). Carter also produced feature films The Gospel (Rainforest Films/Sony Screen Gems), In the Mix (Lionsgate) and A Beautiful Soul.

Flavor Unit’s TV credits include series The Rap Game, Let’s Stay Together and Single Ladies and the HBO movie Bessie, which starred Latifah. Latifah is repped by her Flavor Unit partner Shakim Compere, CAA, attorney Stewart Levy and Randi Michel. Elliot is repped by attorneys Marcy Morris & Adam Cooper.