Everyone knew that Fox ended 2016 strongly with help from an exciting 7-game World Series, and an even more exciting political season boosting news viewers and ads. But the financial numbers the company just released for its fiscal Q2 were not quite as impressive as investors hoped.

The result: Fox shares are down about 1.4% in post-market trading.

The entertainment giant generated net income of $856 million, up 27.4% vs the last three months of 2015, on revenues of $7.68 billion, up 4.2%. Analysts hoped the top line would hit $7.72 billion.

Adjusted earnings at 53 cents a share beat forecasts for 49 cents.

“We delivered a second consecutive quarter of double-digit earnings growth, driven by solid increases in affiliate and advertising revenues across cable and television,” Executive Chaoirmen Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement. “Our record-breaking post-season baseball run underscores the immense value of our sports programming, as well as the broader competitive advantage we have built through our other leadership positions in entertainment and news.”

They also talked up the planned acquisition of the 61% stake in Sky that Fox doesn’t already own. That “will generate significant adjusted earnings per share and free

cash flow accretion and it provides clarity on our near-term capital allocation priorities,” they say.