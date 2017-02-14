EXCLUSIVE: Mohammed Al Samawi’s non-fiction book The Fox Hunt was just picked up by Fox 2000 for La La Land producer Marc Platt with Josh Singer, the Oscar winning screenwriter for Spotlight aboard to adapt. The book follows the story of a young Muslim in Yemen whose discovery of the Bible led him to become a peace activist and whose life, in the ensuing civil war, was threatened and then saved as four American activists he barely knew came together via Facebook and used social media to activate their networks and crowd-source a rescue mission.

The project about the courageous Millennials who were united online in a singular cause to help the then 28 year-old Al Samawi find his freedom will also be produced by Adam Siegel and Benj Pasek. Interestingly, Pasek was one of the lyricists from La La Land and he is friends with one of the kids who helped in freeing the man.

The book was sold to Henry Ferris at William Morrow in a heated bidding war this past September and was handled by Becky Sweren at Aevitas Creative Management. Morrow won over 10 other bidders in what was said to be one of the biggest auctions for a book in quite some time. The book was also pre-empted in Poland and sold at another auction in the UK.

Singer, who won both the Oscar and WGA Award — along with Tom McCarthy — for the masterful original screenplay Spotlight, is repped by WME and Anonymous Content.