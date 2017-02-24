Hadi Tabbal (Madam Secretary) is set as a series regular opposite Anne Heche and Mike Vogel in For God And Country, NBC’s military drama pilot from writer Dean Georgaris, Keshet Studios and Universal TV. Written by Georgaris and directed by Brad Anderson, For God And Country is described as a heart-pounding look into the complex world of our bravest military heroes who make personal sacrifices while executing the most challenging and dangerous missions behind enemy lines. Tabbal will play Amir, who, before joining Dalton’s team spent nearly six years as a lone wolf penetration agent in ISIS, yet managed to retain his humanity during 72 months of horrors and bloodshed. Tabbal’s TV credits include guest roles on Madam Secretary, Person of Interest, The Blacklist, House of Cards and Elementary. He’s repped by Rough Diamond Management and Professional Artists.

Up-and-comers Paola Lazaro (Pimp) and Matthew James Thomas have joined the series regular cast of NBC’s untitled medical drama pilot from Law & Order veteran Warren Leight, Paul Haggis (Crash) and Sony TV. Written by Leight and directed by Charles McDougall, the untitled drama is described as a real time “extreme event” medical series that follows the nurses and doctors of an understaffed Brooklyn hospital that becomes the borough’s last viable trauma center after a catastrophic hurricane wreaks havoc on the city. Thomas will play Dr. Sam, young doctor at Our Lady Of Salvation and Lazaro will play Gloria, a triage nurse at Our Lady Of Salvation. Thomas is repped by Gersh. Lazaro is repped by TMT Entertainment and UTA.