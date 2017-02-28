Noah Mills has joined the cast of For God And Country, NBC’s military drama pilot from writer/executive producer Dean Georgaris, Keshet Studios and Universal TV. Anne Heche and Mike Vogel star in the project, described as a heart-pounding look into the complex world of our bravest military heroes who make personal sacrifices while executing the most challenging and dangerous missions behind enemy lines. Mills will play Joseph J McGuire, the fourth member of ISA Special Operations Group Unit 7 and a veteran of the front lines. He’s also the team’s medic who is the quickest to violence, fond of mixed martial arts and J.K. Rowling. Georgaris EPs with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan. Mills’ credits include 2 Broke Girls on the TV side and Sex And The City 2 on the film side. He is repped by Gersh and Luber Roklin.

Lyric Lewis has been cast in NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot from Seth Meyers, Saturday Night Live’s Mike O’Brien and Broadway Video. Written by O’Brien, the untitled project (formerly known as AP Biology) centers on a hilariously cynical Ivy League professor who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school biology teacher, where he imposes his unorthodox teaching style and uses the kids to plot out revenge on those who wronged him. Lewis will play Stef, a teacher at Whitlock High School. The Groundlings member was a regular on the CW’s rebooted MadTV and her credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Baskets and Netflix’s Girlfriend’s Day. She is repped by CAA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.