With narration by Meryl Streep and interviews with some of the best directors of our generation — Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola, Guillermo del Toro, Paul Greengrass and Lawrence Kasdan — Netflix today released its trailer and release date for its three-part docu-series Five Came Back.” Spielberg, Scott Rudin and Barry Diller are among the executive producers on this project which was adapted from Mark Harris’ best-selling book, Five Came Back: A Story of Hollywood and the Second World War.

The series tells the story about how Hollywood impacted World War II and vice versa. It examines the actions of five filmmakers who left their careers to serve during the war — John Ford, William Wyler, John Huston, Frank Capra, and George Stevens — and then came back to inform the world of what was happening through their craft.

Netflix will launch the series, directed by Laurent Bouzereau, on March 31.

Five Came Back is an Amblin Television, Rudin and IACF Production in association with Passion Pictures and Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Spielberg, Rudin, Diller, Angus Wall, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Eli Bush, Jason Sack, Linda Carlson, Jason Sterman, Ben Cotner, Adam Del Deo and Lisa Nishimura. Producers are Bouzereau and John Battsek.

In conjunction with the launch of Five Came Back, Netflix will also present 13 documentaries discussed in the series, including Ford’s The Battle of Midway, Wyler’s The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress, Huston’s Report from the Aleutians, Capra’s The Battle of Russia, Stevens’ Nazi Concentration Camps, and Stuart Heisler’s The Negro Soldier.

Here’s a look at Five Came Back: