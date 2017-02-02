EXCLUSIVE: Stanley Tucci’s Paris-set Final Portrait, his sixth feature as director, is world premiering out of competition at the Berlin Film Festival on February 11. Geoffrey Rush stars as Alberto Giacometti with Armie Hammer playing U.S. art critic James Lord. Check them out in the zippy clip above as artist and subject face off amid frustration and a lot of F-words.

The story goes like so: In 1964, while on a sort trip to Paris, American writer and art-lover Lord is asked by his friend, Giacometti, to sit for a portrait. The process, promises Giacometti, will take only a few days and so Lord agrees — ultimately wondering “how much longer can it go on like this?”

Tucci’s film looks at the touching and offbeat friendship between the two men as seen through Lord’s eyes and revealing unique insight into the beauty, frustration, profundity and sometimes chaotic artistic process.

Clémence Poésy, Tony Shalhoub and Sylvie Testud also star. Nik Bower, Gail Egan and Ilann Girard are producers. Hanway has international sales and the film is seeking U.S. distribution.

Tucci made his feature directing debut with 1996’s Big Night which also starred Shalhoub. He’s next up in front of the camera in Disney’s Beauty And The Beast and this summer’s Transformers: The Last Knight. He’s also playing Jack Warner in Ryan Murphy’s Joan Crawford/Betty Davis rivalry mini Feud.





