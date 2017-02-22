Film Independent and IFC have renewed their exclusive agreement for IFC to telecast the annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in the U.S. through 2020. The channel has aired the event since 1994.

“IFC is the perfect home for the Film Independent Spirit Awards,” Film Independent president Josh Welsh said. “They’re smart, irreverent, funny, and just crazy enough to do a live broadcast from a tent on a beach in February. We’re thrilled to be renewing with them and look forward to making mischief together for three more years.”

This year’s awards ceremony, hosted by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, airs Saturday at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET.

“The Film Independent Spirit Awards provide an important platform for emerging independent voices, celebrating the industry’s best and brightest,” IFC president Jennifer Caserta said. “It’s a true privilege for IFC to remain the broadcast home for the Film Independent Spirit Awards and we are pleased to continue our longstanding and successful relationship.”

Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions returns for his third year as executive producer, while producer Shawn Davis returns for his 15th. Danielle Federico and Andrew Schaff will be co-producing the awards.

This year, online streaming service Sundance Now will live-stream the Spirit Awards, with an archived version available exclusively for Sundance Now members shortly after the telecast concludes. Sundance Now will offer a seven-day free trial for non-members ahead of the show.