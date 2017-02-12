With a big $100.1M take over five days, Universal Pictures’ Fifty Shades Darker opened internationally to become the 4th biggest opening ever for an R-rated film behind its predecessor, Deadpool and The Matrix Revolutions. But if you look at just three-day weekend numbers, it was Paramount Pictures’ xXx: Return of Xander Cage that dominated the three-day weekend, grossing $69.3M in 53 markets thanks to its China debut, which accounted for the bulk of the gross.
Last week it was three Chinese New Year releases that stepped into the Top Three spots internationally, including xXx; that has changed with newcomer Fifty Shades Darker which derided all other newbies at the international box office in 57 markets stepping over The Lego Batman movie which debuted in 60 territories. Fifty Shades was No. 1 in 51 of those markets. The other newcomer was John Wick: Chapter 2 which only opened in Russia but nabbed the No. 2 spot this weekend there, behind only xXx. We will add movie grosses as they come in, but first a snapshot at the three openers and the dominate holdover:
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, we can expect another great bump from the second installment of the Universal Pictures’ franchise internationally. With only four more markets left to open, Fifty Shades Darker enjoyed a salacious $100.1M in its 57 territories to become 2017’s biggest international opening — hey, the year is early — but what the heck. It opened to No. 1 in 51 markets and globally debuted to $146.9M. While The Lego Batman movie dominated Fifty Shades stateside, internationally the young couple whipped the caped crusader with a vengeance.
The last time around Fifty Shades of Grey was No. 1 in 54 markets and set a record for the biggest overseas February bow and the biggest weekend for an R-rated film. 71% of its gross came from abroad so the rollout of Fifty Shades Darker is being carefully watched and because of Valentine’s Day falling on a Tuesday could easily play out as a five-day opener.
The international promotional tour of its stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson helped propel the Universal Pictures sequel to an excellent opening Germany and U.K. and fan anticipation was evidenced in the massive views of the trailer, which broke industry records with 76M views in the first 24 hours internationally.
In 2014, the biggest markets for the film was the U.K. and Germany (in that order) and this time around, it’s Germany and the U.K. Germany topped the markets with a solid $11M opening followed by the U.K. and Ireland with $9.7M.
In descending order next comes France with $8.7M, Brazil took in $7.5M; Russia grabbed $6.7M to come in third behind xXx: Return of Xander Cage as well as the debut of John Wick 2; Italy dished up $6.5M; Australia came up with $5.9M; Spain $5.6M; Mexico $2.7M; Poland garnered a strong $2.6M; Argentina chimed in with $2.3M; Netherlands garnered a strong $2.2M; the Philippines pulled in $1.9M; Sweden grossed $1.7M; Belgium came in with $1.7M; Denmark $1.7M; Austria culled $1.4M; Norway grossed a strong $1.4M; Switzerland $1.4M; Czech Republic $1.1M and Panama saw $1.1M.
The last four markets to open are Egypt on Feb. 15, the Middle East and United Arab Emirates on March 9 and Japan on June 23.
Opening in 60 international markets this weekend, Warner Bros. animated film grossed a strong $37M from approximately 14,500 screens around the globe. In 2014, The Lego Movie garnered $18.7M in 34 markets and ended up with $211M-plus all in. Expect this one to do much better. Europe is getting ready for further expansion of school holidays and the studio expects a strong run during this time period, particularly in the UK, Germany, France and Spain. In Asia, the film capitalized on the Chinese New Year sneaks which came early in 2017 so with good word-of-mouth building, the film was able to find an audience in such territories as Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. As with any sequel, the IP is now known and so its been outperforming the first installment. In Latin America, Lego Batman has basically little to no competition from family titles in these markets so the date was well chosen.
In marketing the picture internationally, Warner Bros. was able to secure Lego Batman covers in such print outlets as Blocks with a 26-page feature, Esquire in Mexico (where it also did a Top Chef show integration), and tons of publicity came in the UK from a number of outlets. In addition, the studio created an extensive Lego Batman Chinese New Year campaign for several Asian markets (China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia) with a custom Year of the Rooster greeting.
Market by market, the UK opened to $9.3M, which included previews, from 1,441 screens. It ranked No. 2 behind the debut of Universal Pictures’ Fifty Shades Darker. With two-thirds of the market on mid-term school holidays which start on Monday, the studio expects Lego Batman to have strong legs over the coming weeks.
Mexico grossed $2.6M on 1,835 screens for another No. 2 slot behind Fifty Shades; it logged a 4% higher than the 2014 opening of The Lego Movie. Germany ran in with $2.3M on 895 screens (also No. 2), for an 8% climb over the debut of the first installment. Here, school holidays will take hold in the coming weeks as well.
Russia opened to $2.2M on 1,962 screens, ranking No. 3 behind Fifty Shades Darker and John Wick 2, but it outperformed the debut here of the first movie by 31%. Brazil debuted with $2M on 777 screens, another step behind Fifty Shades Darker for a No. 2 slot. Results here are 37% ahead of the 2014 installment.
France was the next highest territory for Lego Batman, bringing in $1.6M from 245K admissions on 549 screens and ranking in the Top 5. Similar to UK and Germany, this country is expected to enjoy an uptick from kids being in the markeetplace from school holidays. Meanwhile, Spain opened to $1.5M on 406 screens (again No. 2). And Italy opened to a $1.2M on 448 screens only behind Fifty Shades Darker.
There was a cold snap in Korea this weekend which affected the country’s overall box office, but Lego Batman still came in about 9% ahead of The Lego Movie. This sequel grossed an estimated $746K from 425 screens. And Argentina grossed $707K, ranking No 2 behind Fifty Shades but almost tripling the opening of The Lego Movie.
Up next will be China on March 3rd, followed by Australia on March 30 and then Japan on April 1.
The second in the Lionsgate franchise grossed an estimated $10.6M from 41 markets for its initial international rollout this weekend, with Russia being the only major territory release. There, the Keanu Reeves shoot-em-up debuted with $2.5M which is 200% over the first installment’s opening and will surpass the lifetime gross of John Wick in one week. The first grossed a total of $2.6M.
Of the other 40 markets, here are the highlights: Opened in the Philippines with $1.3M (+362% over the first installment), Taiwan $775K (+26%), Malaysia, $754K (+302%), and Hong Kong $525K (+53%). The Middle East and Turkey opened to excellent results with $1.3M and $551K, respectively.
The next major markets will be in only four days when it steps into Brazil and Germany on Feb. 16 and the U.K. a day after that.
The Vin Diesel action sequel, boasting a strong international cast, grossed $69.3M this weekend in 61 markets, with $61.9M of that coming from its debut weekend in China where it opened on 6,600 screens. Its international cume is now $186.5M.
The actioner ended up becoming the biggest opening for a Hollywood film that bowed during February for this three-day number and also the 2nd biggest IMAX February debut in China, behind only the 2014 film and local sensation The Monkey King.
The film also opened this weekend in Korea — where residents are enduring a cold snap — and was able to launch with $2.6M at 589 cinemas, to take the No. 3 spot in the market. Next up for the Paramount Pictures’ film is Japan on February 24.
