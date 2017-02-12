With a big $100.1M take over five days, Universal Pictures’ Fifty Shades Darker opened internationally to become the 4th biggest opening ever for an R-rated film behind its predecessor, Deadpool and The Matrix Revolutions. But if you look at just three-day weekend numbers, it was Paramount Pictures’ xXx: Return of Xander Cage that dominated the three-day weekend, grossing $69.3M in 53 markets thanks to its China debut, which accounted for the bulk of the gross.

Last week it was three Chinese New Year releases that stepped into the Top Three spots internationally, including xXx; that has changed with newcomer Fifty Shades Darker which derided all other newbies at the international box office in 57 markets stepping over The Lego Batman movie which debuted in 60 territories. Fifty Shades was No. 1 in 51 of those markets. The other newcomer was John Wick: Chapter 2 which only opened in Russia but nabbed the No. 2 spot this weekend there, behind only xXx. We will add movie grosses as they come in, but first a snapshot at the three openers and the dominate holdover:

NEW

Universal

FIFTY SHADES DARKER

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, we can expect another great bump from the second installment of the Universal Pictures’ franchise internationally. With only four more markets left to open, Fifty Shades Darker enjoyed a salacious $100.1M in its 57 territories to become 2017’s biggest international opening — hey, the year is early — but what the heck. It opened to No. 1 in 51 markets and globally debuted to $146.9M. While The Lego Batman movie dominated Fifty Shades stateside, internationally the young couple whipped the caped crusader with a vengeance.

The last time around Fifty Shades of Grey was No. 1 in 54 markets and set a record for the biggest overseas February bow and the biggest weekend for an R-rated film. 71% of its gross came from abroad so the rollout of Fifty Shades Darker is being carefully watched and because of Valentine’s Day falling on a Tuesday could easily play out as a five-day opener.

The international promotional tour of its stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson helped propel the Universal Pictures sequel to an excellent opening Germany and U.K. and fan anticipation was evidenced in the massive views of the trailer, which broke industry records with 76M views in the first 24 hours internationally.

In 2014, the biggest markets for the film was the U.K. and Germany (in that order) and this time around, it’s Germany and the U.K. Germany topped the markets with a solid $11M opening followed by the U.K. and Ireland with $9.7M.

In descending order next comes France with $8.7M, Brazil took in $7.5M; Russia grabbed $6.7M to come in third behind xXx: Return of Xander Cage as well as the debut of John Wick 2; Italy dished up $6.5M; Australia came up with $5.9M; Spain $5.6M; Mexico $2.7M; Poland garnered a strong $2.6M; Argentina chimed in with $2.3M; Netherlands garnered a strong $2.2M; the Philippines pulled in $1.9M; Sweden grossed $1.7M; Belgium came in with $1.7M; Denmark $1.7M; Austria culled $1.4M; Norway grossed a strong $1.4M; Switzerland $1.4M; Czech Republic $1.1M and Panama saw $1.1M.

The last four markets to open are Egypt on Feb. 15, the Middle East and United Arab Emirates on March 9 and Japan on June 23.