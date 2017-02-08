Guys, watch out. Looks like your girlfriend or your wife plans on pulling you in to see Fifty Shades Darker this weekend.

In Fandango’s Fanticipation poll this morning, 53% said they plan on bringing a date or significant other to the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel, while 61% said — the party is still on. When the first movie opened two years ago, various cinemas hosted parties prior to the movie or planned a womens’ night out. Some hotels even offered Fifty Shades getaway weekends. That’s still happening as a majority of those polled said they plan to attend a get-together before or after seeing the movie (Now, what type of get-together that is — we just don’t know).

While Warner Bros.’ LEGO Batman movie is expected to roll over Fifty Shades Darker here in the U.S., $60M to $35M, overseas the E.L. James sequel is expected to win out potentially giving the romance pic the worldwide weekend win with $115M-$155M.

Other intriguing details revealed by the Fandango poll include that 84% are looking forward to seeing the masked ball sequence in the sequel, 82% are excited by the heightened chemistry between Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, while 68% can’t wait to see 9 1/2 Weeks star Kim Basinger as Christian Grey’s business partner and former lover Elena.

Similar to the first film, the soundtrack is a key promo component for Fifty Shades Darker with songs by Sia, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Nicki Minaj as well as the hit single “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” by Zayn and Taylor Swift. That song has pulled in over 58M views online with 188K copies sold during its first week in December, and most recently another 137K copies. Sixty-six percent of those polled by Fandango said the soundtrack increased their interest in Fifty Shades Darker.

No word on whether potential Fifty Shades Darker attendees plan to dress up in their favorite S&M costume this weekend.