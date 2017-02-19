Refresh for latest…: In a big holdover weekend at the international box office, Universal Pictures’ Fifty Shades Darker maintained its grip on the No. 1 spot with an additional $43.7M in 59 markets. That’s a 52% drop from last week when the sequel cuffed 2017’s biggest offshore debut — it’s also a better hold than Fifty Shades Of Grey had in its first-to-second outing in 2015.

The overseas total on the James Foley-helmed erotic noir is now $187.2M which includes Valentine’s Day play during the midweek. On the Tuesday lovers’ holiday, Christian and Ana thrust $20M into overseas tills, dominating box office in all release markets. The Tuesday take was twice as big as Monday and with this weekend counted at home and abroad, the global cume has reached $276.9M.

In other major overseas action for last week’s openers, Warner Bros’ The Lego Batman Movie used kids holidays in Europe to build another $21.5M for a $72M international cume to date, and Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 2 is picking off the lifetimes of the previous film in various marekts with $31.8M through Sunday.

Also from Lionsgate, La La Land has tapped its way past the $200M international mark thanks in part to a jazzy run in China where it has grossed $24.5M in six days. Also in China, Paramount’s XXX: Return Of Xander Cage held the No. 1 slot for the 2nd session in a row and an extremely good cume of $134.3M there. The offshore total is now $263.8M.

Also notable, Universal and Blumhouse’s Split is nearing the $200M global threshold.

Breakdowns on those films and others are being updated below:

MORE…