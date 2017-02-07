By the looks outside the window in some parts of the world, it looks a lot like winter with the Northeast about to get dumped on again later this week. But by box office standards, it might as well be summer with big grosses forecasted for this weekend’s crop of Pre-Valetine’s Day entries Warner Bros.’ The LEGO Batman Movie, Universal’s Fifty Shades Darker and Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 2.

Leading up to this weekend, much has been made about how much Fifty Shades Darker, the second film in the E.L. James bestselling high-gloss S&M romance lit series, is expected to submit to LEGO Batman stateside. While the first James’ title Fifty Shades of Grey had the upper hand at the Valentine’s Day box office two years ago with a then record February opening of $85.1M, this time around, the older female skewing title is essentially acting like counterprogramming, expected to bring in $35M to LEGO Batman‘s $60M-$65M (wow).

Worldwide tells a different story where the Christian Grey-Anastasia Steele noir is expected to dominate with a worldwide opening between $115M-$155M as it undresses in 57 offshore markets. International ticket sales for the sequel are projected between $80M-$120M. LEGO Batman, swinging into 61 Markets –including France, Germany, Russia, Spain, UK, Korea, Brazil, Mexico– will have a global grapple of $100M-$125M, $40M-$60M of that from outside the U.S./Canada. Here in the U.S., Fifty Shades Darker is behaving like a sequel with its estimated 59% decrease between films — c’mon it’s not a superhero movie. The first film chalked up $243.1M and $158M overseas, filing behind the $160.3M international launch of Fast & Furious 6. Fifty Shades of Grey, like most female pics, was front-loaded seeing a 74% drop in its second weekend,but an ultimate stateside end of $166.1M and final worldwide of $571M, a beefy cash cow for Uni off an estimated $40M production cost before P&A. Fifty Shades Darker will likely profit as well when all tickets sales are tallied. Fifty Shades Darker and its threequel Fifty Shades Freed (due out on Feb. 9, 2018) were shot at the same time, to take care of cost effectiveness, but sources say on average Darker cost an estimated $55M before P&A.

LEGO Batman will play at 4,000-plus locations surged by 3D, 2D, Imax, PLFs, motion and luxury seat ticketing. Thursday previews start at 5pm stateside at 3,400 sites. Fifty Shades Darker will be in play at 3,705 venues.

Lionsgate/Summit

For guys with absolutely no patience for kissing onscreen or bright toy bricks, there’s Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 2 which co-stars his Matrix buddy Laurence Fishburne. The sequel to the 2014 shoot ’em up is expected to best that pic’s $14.4M debut with an opening between $20M-$22M per industry estimates at 3,000 theaters — remarkable for a genre R-rated action movie (Lionsgate sees lower in the mid to high teens). John Wick ended its domestic run at $43M, and part two which follows the urban assassin Wick squaring off with an Italian mob boss who has a price on his head, is expected to do better.

Limited reviews have been filed to date on Rotten Tomatoes for both LEGO Batman and John Wick: Chapter 2, so we’ll update later in the week. No reviews logged for Fifty Shades Darker, but let’s face it, film reviewers have been sharpening their daggers to throw at the screen for weeks when it comes to this title. Fifty Shades of Grey in regards to its RT score of 25% rotten was officially critic proof, a rare thing for a movie to be in this day and age.

