Universal’s Fifty Shades Darker previews began last night with the E.L. James sequel earning $5.72M from 3,120 venues which started showtimes at 7PM.

At the time when Fifty Shades of Grey opened to $8.6M at 2,830 theaters on its first Thursday night, it slotted the second-best preview night for an R-rated movie behind the $10.4M made by The Hangover. But last year, Deadpool‘s Thursday night of $12.7M pushed Fifty Shades of Grey to third. Fifty Shades of Grey also once owned the top February opening record with $85.1M, until Deadpool pulled the rug out from underneath it with a massive $132.4M three-day.

Fifty Shades Darker‘s advance ticket sales have been healthy, obviously not as big as Fifty Shades of Grey, but many expect those dollars to hit on Valentine’s Day. So, while the three-day for Fifty Shades Darker, currently estimated at $35M, isn’t expected to be amazing, particularly as The LEGO Batman casts some shade on it with $60M-plus, the notion is that over five-days, the James Foley-directed sequel is bound to post a better five-day. Fifty Shades Darker, which was shot at the same time as its threequel, Fifty Shades Freed, cost an estimated $55M before P&A.

Fifty Shades of Grey‘s opening weekend broke down as follows: $30.3M on opening day (second best for February), then $37.75M on Saturday, +21% due to Valentine’s Day and Imax hubs, and a Sunday of $18.1M.

LEGO Batman also held previews last night at 5PM at 3,400 locations. The first LEGO Movie didn’t hold Thursday night previews but went on to make $69M in its first weekend. LEGO Batman will play in Imax, 3D, 2D, 4DX, and PLFs.

Even through Fifty Shades Darker won’t be as sexy here in the states, it is expected to whip LEGO Batman for the worldwide weekend win.

Lionsgate/Summit’s John Wick: Chapter 2, propelled by a 90% certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes score (better than its first chapter of 85%), is expected to debut to north of $20M. The distributor will be reporting its previews soon.