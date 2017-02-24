Universal Pictures’ Fifty Shades Darker has roped a pair of new milestones, whipping past $200M at the international box office and $300M globally. Through Thursday, the sequel to 2015 smash S&M love story Fifty Shades Of Grey has grossed $207.8M overseas and $303.7M worldwide. Domestically, there’s $95.9M in the play room, also through yesterday.

The James Foley-helmed erotic noir dominated both international and worldwide box office across its first two weeks at No. 1. Offshore, it opened No. 1 in 51 territories, including Australia, France, Russia, Germany, Italy, Spain and Brazil. It’s currently at play in 59.

Starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, the lip-biter’s top-grossing markets are currently the UK at $23.1M, Germany with $22.7M, France at $17.6M, Brazil with $15.8M and Italy at $14.2M. The film climaxes international release in Japan on June 23..

The first film grossed more than $560M globally. Returning producers on Darker are Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and Marcus Viscidi, alongside E L James, the creator of the blockbuster book series. The screenplay is by Niall Leonard, based on James’ hot-and-heavy page-turner.