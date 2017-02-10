Christian Grey has seen $22.4 million worth of business at the international box office through Thursday. Fifty Shades Darker, Universal’s sequel to the 2015 S&M phenomenon that was Fifty Shades Of Grey, is releasing day-and-date this weekend with the U.S. Overseas, 37 offshore markets undressed Wednesday and Thursday.

The film is dominating with No. 1 openings in 36 territories and 50% market share across the current releases. There are still 20 hubs to tie in today, including the UK and Spain. By the end of the weekend, the total will climax at 57.

Already, Australia pulled a No. 1 opening day with $2.1M and 55% market share (including Wednesday night previews). That’s the second-biggest opening for an R-rated film and the second-biggest Universal opening day of all time, behind Furious 7.

Argentina also set a record for biggest R-rated opening. Brazil had an impressive $2M day one at No. 1 with 72% of the market — the top opening day of the year and second-biggest 16+ rated film opening day of all time.

France also submitted to the sequel with a No. 1 start of $1.9M. That’s the biggest opening day of the year for the Hexagon. In Germany, where it looks like the lovers could hit near to 1M tickets sold this weekend, the No. 1 start was $1.4M for 53% of the market. Italy, likewise has Darker dominating at $1.6M/70%. There, the movie boasts the second-biggest opening of a R-rated film, behind Fifty Shades Of Grey.

Other No. 1 starts include the Netherlands ($319K/biggest R-rated opening of all time and best opening day of 2017); Philippines ($370K/biggest opening day of all-time for a February foreign release); and Russia ($1.5M M).