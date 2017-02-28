FX’s latest series from Ryan Murphy doesn’t premiere until Sunday, but Round 2 of Feud already is set. The cable net said today that it has ordered a 10-episode second season of the anthology project, this time focusing on England’s sweethearts Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Set to air next year, Feud: Charles and Diana will be written by Ryan and Jon Robin Baitz (The Slap), who executive produce the series with Dede Gardner, Plan B Entertainment and Alexis Martin Woodall. Fox 21 TV Studios is the producer. Baitz is a consulting producer on Ryan and FX’s Katrina: American Crime Story and created the 2006-11 ABC drama Brothers & Sisters.

FX

Meanwhile, the first installment, Feud: Bette and Joan, stars Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange and as respective fellow Oscar winners Bette Davis and Joan Crawford in the story of their legendary rivalry while collaborating on the 1962 thriller What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? and well after the cameras stopped rolling. The eight-episode series explores how the two women endured ageism, sexism and misogyny while struggling to hang on to success and fame in the twilight of their careers. Co-stars include Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, Judy Davis, Jackie Hoffman and Alison Wright. Guest stars include Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kiernan Shipka and Ryan’s American Horror Story veterans Kathy Bates and Sarah Paulson. Ryan created the series with Jaffe Cohen & Michael Zam.

Murphy, Baitz, Gardner and Plan B are represented by CAA.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.