20th Century Fox/Blue Sky’s bull toon Ferdinand from Rio director Carlos Saldanha is moving out of the 2017 Christmas corridor of December 22 and will be the option for those younger viewers sidestepping Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi on December 15.

20th Century Fox

Fox implemented this distribution strategy last year with Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, with that title ranking second to The Force Awakens, $14.2M to $247.9M, but legging out a six multiple to $85.9M thanks to the holiday play period. Worldwide, Road Chip amassed $234.8M. Ferdinand features the voices of Adam Devine, Paul Feig and Gabriel Iglesias.