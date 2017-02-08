Yesterday we reported that the Super Bowl LI spot for Disney’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 made a lot of noise on Twitter during the game.

Universal

However, social media monitor Relish Mix waits a bit after the Big Game –24 hours to be exact– and measures all the action emanating from those movie trailers dropped on Sunday. And the one trailer that many are still watching across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube is Universal’s The Fate of the Furious which saw a social media universe surge of 42.27M yesterday.

Disney

But Uni wasn’t the only studio getting the biggest bang for their buck. Remember, 30-second spots were still going for an estimated $5M. Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 saw a 34.7M spike in its SMU after airing its pre-game spot, followed by Paramount’s second quarter airing of Transformers: The Last Knight at 28.4M and Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales during the first quarter which saw a 27.65M pop in its SMU the day after.

Regardless of rank, all those figures are jawdropping next to the 24-hour volume of social chatter that ensued for the movie trailers airing during last year’s Super Bowl:Disney/Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War only pulled in 13.2M more followers across all social channels, while Jason Bourne clocked another 12.4M.

So, why is this year’s trailer traffic so huge?

One word: Facebook. RelishMix observes that the social media portal –even if a studio buys ads on it– has a laser sharp capability to zero in on a film’s target audience. In fact, more studios are beginning to drop their trailers first on Facebook before YouTube. The top two viewed trailers on Facebook included Fate of the Furious at 28M views and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with 20M. Juxtapose that with their YouTube views: Fate earned 1.36M and GOGv2 drew 2.8M views to date.

“This year, we see the studios using Facebook video placement and cross-promotion bigger than ever. And with No. 8 in the franchise, Fate of the Furious shows a domino effect powered by the most social cast of all with 494M reach on FB, IG and TW and a total of 1.4 billion for the entire franchise with all feeds,” reports RelishMix.

Fast and the Furious is not only the top movie franchise with the biggest SMU per RelishMix, but the series is only one of four that have hit that rare air mark of a billion. Ranked behind Fast and the Furious is Batman v. Superman (1.27B), Despicable Me (1.19B) and The Avengers (1.02B).

Below is RelishMix’s chart for those films that experienced the biggest uptick in their social media growth post Super Bowl: