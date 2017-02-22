T-minus two months until Fargo. FX said today that Season 3 of its Emmy-laden limited series will premiere at 10 PM Wednesday, April 19. The new installment is set in 2010 and features Ewan McGregor (in dual roles), Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and David Thewlis.

Here’s the logline: Emmit Stussy (McGregor), the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, sees himself as an American success story, whereas his slightly younger brother Ray (also McGregor) is more of a cautionary tale. Forever living in his brother’s shadow, Ray is a balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt – and he blames his brother. Their sibling rivalry follows a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cutthroat competitive bridge.

Coon plays Gloria Burgle, the steady chief of the local police department. A newly divorced mother, she is trying to understand the new world around her, where people connect more intimately with their phones than with the folks around them. Winstead stars as Ray’s girlfriend Nikki Swango, a crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge. Thewlis plays V.M. Vargas, a mysterious loner and true capitalist whose bosses plan to partner with Emmit — whether the Parking Lot King likes it or not.

Production is under way in Calgary on Fargo, which showrunner Noah Hawley created, writes and directs. He also exec produces along with Joel & Ethan Coen, Warren Littlefield and John Cameron. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions.