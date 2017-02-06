HBO Home Entertainment is making some of their series available on FandangoNOW, the online movie ticket seller’s digital download shop.

Those shows available for purchases include Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Girls, Divorce, Insecure, The Night Of and Band of Brothers.

Fandango

FandangoNOW list of movie and TV show new and catalog titles number over 40K. FandangoNOW is distributed on more than 100M devices, including Smart TVs, over-the-top (OTT) streaming players, video game systems, iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets, as well as on its website FandangoNOW.com.

“HBO is synonymous with high-quality programming,” said Adam Rockmore, Chief Marketing Officer, FandangoNOW in a statement. “By selling HBO’s original content, including award-winning series like Game of Thrones and more in the coming months, FandangoNOW continues to expand the breadth and scope of quality entertainment available to its customers to enjoy anytime and from anywhere.”

“Fandango is a leader in the category for their ability to market to entertainment enthusiasts through their digital network,” added Sofia Chang, EVP, Worldwide Digital Distribution, HBO. “This partnership allows us to expand our EST offering to HBO fans across a wide variety of devices.”