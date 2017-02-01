Fandango’s premium on-demand video service, FandangoNOW, will streaming its first digital video series today, Extreme Home Theaters, which spotlights the world’s most riveting home theater setups. It’s hosted by radio and TV personality Frank Kramer, who in 2-3 minutes, will provide viewers with an insider’s look at rooftop cinemas and extravagant man caves, complete with home theater designer interviews. Kramer is a weekday co-host of the Los Angeles based 95.5 KLOS-FM morning series “The Frosty, Heidi & Frank Show”. He also seen every weeknight on the TV series Dish Nation.

“It’s always fascinating to see how far movie fans will go to elevate the home viewing experience,” says Adam Rockmore, Chief Marketing Officer of Fandango in a statement. “FandangoNOW is all about enjoying the best entertainment at home and on the go. Our new short-form series complements the FandangoNOW experience, as it celebrates the most incredible home theater equipment and settings imaginable.”

Fandango has launched series in the past on its YouTube channel and web portal, but this is the first for its streaming APP FandangoNOW.