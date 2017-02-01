Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg started his Q4 earnings report with an intriguing statement: “Our mission to connect the world is more important now than ever,” he said. “Our business did well in 2016, but we have a lot of work ahead to help bring people together.”
But most people reading the release will be more taken by the stronger-than-expected numbers. They helped to lift the stock by about 2.4% in post-market trading.
They seemed to offset any concerns investors might have after a Dallas jury today ordered Facebook to pay $500 million in damages to Zenimax for violating a non-disclosure order involving its Oculus Rift virtual reality head set. .
The social media company reported net income of $3.57 billion, up 128% vs the period last year, on revenues of $8.81 billion, up 50.7%. The top line handily beat analyst forecasts for $8.51 billion.
Adjusted earnings at $1.41 a share also topped predictions for $1.31.
Mobile accounted for about 84% of ad revenues, up from 80% a year ago. The number of mobile monthly average users was up 21% to 1.74 billion.
Total monthly average users came in at 1.86 billion, up 17% — and ahead of the Street’s forecast for 1.83 billion.
Zuck’s whole “bringing people together” thing has to be biggest load of BS I’ve ever heard. Companies like Facebook will be the reason people in the future will have zero clue how to connect or communicate.