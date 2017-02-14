Here’s the new trailer for the Warner Bros/MGM upcoming YA romantic drama Everything, Everything, from director Stella Meghie, starring Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games), Nick Robinson (Jurassic World), Ana deLa Reguera and Anika Noni Rose.

Based on Nicola Yoon’s bestselling book of the same name, the pic follows Maddy, a smart and imaginative teen, who is confined to the walls her hermetically-sealed-environment house due to a potentially fatal illness. Desperate to experience the much more stimulating outside world, she meets Olly, the boy-next-door and a promise of a new romance. Initially, the two communicate only through text, but form deep bond that leads them to risk everything to be together…even if it means losing everything.

Meghie co-wrote the screenplay with The Age Of Adeline scribe J. Mills Goodloe. Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Dutton are producing under the Alloy Entertainment banner, with Victor Ho executive producing.

Check out the trailer from the film, which will bow in theaters May 19.