Neon has acquired rights to Errol Morris’ latest documentary The B-Side, which turns the lens on photographer Elsa Dorfman. The pic had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in the fall and has been playing the fest circuit. The newbie distributor plans a theatrical release June 2.

Dorfman worked with the Polaroid Land 20×24 camera for 35 years, capturing subjects at her studio in Cambridge, MA. As the photos begin to fade and Dorfman’s retirement looms, the docu serves as a homage to the bygone era of analog photography and the life of one of its champions.

The deal was negotiated by Neon and Submarine Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers.