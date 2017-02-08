Pay TV subscribers who subscribe to Epix will be able to watch the premium service on a fourth-generation Apple TV box, the companies said this morning. The app will enable subscribers to watch Epix’s multiplexed linear channels live, and add content to a personal queue.

New customers can sign for a four-week free trial. After that, they pay whatever their pay TV provider charges.

Epix CEO Mark Greenberg calls Apple “a renowned leader in shaping the digital landscape.”

Pay TV customers who have Epix also can watch it on iPhones and iPads. Those apps include offline viewing, 3D Touch, and multi-tasking/picture-in-picture integration.

The premium service — co-owned by Viacom, Lionsgate, and MGM — also is available on Xbox, PlayStation, Android phones and tablets, and Roku players.