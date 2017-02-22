EXCLUSIVE: Enrique Murciano has been tapped as a major new cast addition on NBC’s drama series The Blacklist, from Sony TV and Davis Entertainment. The Without A Trace alum has joined the thriller drama for the last five episodes of the current fourth season with an option to be a series regular next season, pending renewal.

Marciano will play Julian Gale, an FBI investigator and former colleague of Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff), whose obsessive tendencies make him both a valuable agent and a potential liability. Dedicated, driven and possessed of a quiet charisma, he can command a room or a crime scene without uttering a word. And yet, his new assignment puts him in danger of losing himself.

The Blacklist could use some cast reinforcement as one of the original series regulars, Ryan Eggold, is transitioning to topline spinoff series The Blacklist: Redemption.

The Blacklist‘s casting keeps Murciano in the Sony TV family, coming off a co-starring role on the studio’s Netflix drama series Bloodline.

Murciano also recently recurred on Starz’s Power and did features Bright for Netflix and David Ayer and Rock That Body for Columbia. He is repped by Gersh and Management 360.

