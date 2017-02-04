Cookie’s back and she’s swingin’ a bat. In this new Empire promo set for tomorrow’s Super Bowl on Fox, Taraji P. Henson’s Cookie Lyon take her Louisville Slugger to the office, smashing up framed photos and posters of husband Lucious (Terrence Howard) – and from the looks of things, maybe Lucious himself.

Best of all, the mayhem is set to Haddaway’s “What is Love?,” a song you might recognize from its insistent hook “Baby, don’t hurt me. don’t hurt me, no more.” The trailer’s title, appropriately enough, modifies the lyric to “Cookie Don’t Hurt Me.”

Fox’s Super Bowl LI coverage begins at 6:30 pm ET, with pregame programming kicking off at 2 pm.

Empire returns Wednesday, March 22 at 9/8c, with Fox promising “The battle between Lucious and Cookie explodes into their biggest war yet.” Or as Cookie screams in the clip, “None of this would exist without me.”