And the new Emmy categories go to … Outstanding Music Supervision and Outstanding Casting in a Reality Series. The Television Academy said today that it has added those two races for the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards. The org also announced a handful of rule changes for this year’s trophy show.

The Music Supervision category will acknowledge the creative contributions made by the music supervisor to the music of any TV program. Casting in a Reality Series recognizes casting directors responsible for identifying and assembling ensemble casts for structured, unstructured or competition programs within the reality genre.

The Academy today also split its Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series category into two: Cinematography for One-Hour Series and for Half-Hour Series. Also new: The Academy has converted, retitled and redefined former juried awards into five new interactive media category awards:

Outstanding Interactive Program (Existing category award)

Outstanding Original Interactive Program (New category award)

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program (New category award)

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within An Unscripted Program (New category award)

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming (New juried award)

The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards is set for September 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Stephen Colbert will host the ceremony, which ABC airs live at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.