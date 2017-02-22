Former Haven star Emily Rose has booked a series regular role opposite Reba McEntire in ABC’s Marc Cherry drama pilot, from ABC Studios.

The untitled project stars McEntire as Ruby Adair, the sheriff of colorful small town Oxblood, KY, who finds her red state outlook challenged when a young FBI agent of Middle Eastern descent is sent to help her solve a horrific crime. Rose will play Vonda Jean, County Coroner for the small town and former pageant runner-up. In addition to McEntire, she joins previously cast Jack Coleman, Ben Esler, Natalie Hall and Saidah Ekulona.

Rose starred for five seasons as Audrey Parker in Syfy’s Haven. She is repped by Domain, Forward Management and attorney David Fox.