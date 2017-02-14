When would be the perfect time for NBC to announce the premiere date for its new docuseries ? Valentine’s Day, of course. The eight-episode observational documentary series, executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres and narrated by Drew Barrymore, will premiere Friday, April 7 at 8 PM.

NBC

Based on a hit UK format, the hourlong series offers an authentic look at a variety of real first dates happening over one night at the same restaurant in Chicago. The show features daters from cities across the country, and of all ages, sexualities and dating experience. Using a fly-on-the-wall and hidden-camera approach, viewers will be along for the ride as the dates unfold.

First Dates is executive produced by Pam Healey and John Hesling for Shed Media, Ellen DeGeneres and Jeff Kleeman for A Very Good Production, and Tim Carter for Twenty Twenty. Anthony Dominici also serves as executive producer.