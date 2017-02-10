Elle Fanning is set to star in Max Minghella’s directorial debut Teen Spirit, which David Garrett’s Mister Smith Entertainment is shopping to international buyers at the EFM.

She’ll star as Violet, a shy teenager living in a small European town who dreams of pop stardom as an escape from her dismal surroundings and shattered family life. With the help of an unlikely mentor, Violet enters an international singing competition that will test her integrity, talent & ambition.

Minghella writes and directs the pic, which is currently in pre-production. CAA is arranging financing and reps North American rights. La La Land’s Fred Berger produces with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones from Automatik.

Billy Elliot star Jamie Bell developed the screenplay with Minghella and serves an exec producer on the film. Interscope Records, which is handling La La Land’s soundtrack, will co-produce with Automatik and Blank Tape, and will release the official soundtrack featuring contemporary pop albums.

Fanning is currently starring in Mike Mills’ 20th Century Women and Ben Affleck’s Live By Night. She recently wrapped production on Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled.

Fanning is repped by WME and Echo Lake Entertainment. Minghella is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.