EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based Elle Driver has boarded international sales for The Miseducation Of Cameron Post which stars Chloe Grace Moretz and Sasha Lane. The company will launch to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin next week.

Based on the controversial young adult novel by Emily Danforth, the film follows the story of a young girl in the 1990s who is forced into a gay-conversion therapy center after she is outed and caught with her best friend. Desiree Akhavan is directing from a script she co-wrote with Cecilia Frugiuele.

Akhavan is the fearless Iranian-American helmer who wrote, directed and starred in 2014 Sundance breakout title Appropriate Behavior, which focused on a young Persian bisexual woman living in Brooklyn. She and Frugiuele are also writing a comedy series for the UK’s Channel 4, which Akhavan will direct and star in.

Cameron Post sees Moretz play an orphan who is taken in by her ultra-conservative aunt. Lane plays her friend and fellow “disciple” at the conversion therapy clinic to which they are sent. Additional cast includes John Gallagher Jr., Forrest Goodluck and Jennifer Ehle. The film is produced by Michael B. Clark and Alex Turtletaub for Beachside and Frugiuele for Parkville Pictures. Olivier Kaempfer and Akhavan are exec producers.

UTA reps Akhavan and is co-repping domestic rights along with WME.

Moretz is repped by WME and Lane is repped by Gersh.