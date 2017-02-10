Elizabeth Gillies (Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll) has landed a lead role in The CW’s Dynasty pilot, a reboot of the iconic 1980s primetime soap from Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Co-written by Schwartz & Savage and Sallie Patrick, the new Dynasty follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children. The series will be told primarily through the perspectives of two women at odds: Fallon Carrington (Gillies), daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington, and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal, a Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class. Ever since her mother abandoned the family, Fallon has struggled to connect with her father — but often falls short, with emotionally devastating consequences. Gillies most recently starred as Denis Leary’s daughter Gigi in FX’s Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll and played Jade in Victorious. She’s repped by Paradigm, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham.

William Miller has booked a series regular role in The CW/WBTV drama pilot Searchers. Written by Jason Rothenberg, Searchers is about a group of unlikely heroes who find themselves on the journey of a lifetime. Ten years after the death of their parents, a pragmatic brother and free-spirited sister are forced to team up when they learn that their mother’s terrifying and bizarre stories may be a road map to discovering the great legends, myths and unexplainable mysteries of the world. Miller will play Bosch, the swashbuckling ship captain of the Prometheus, Bosch is a mysterious old soul who’s still haunted by his experiences with the unknown. Miller’s credits include features Ruta Madre and Cinco de Mayo and a guest role on TNT’s Perception. He’s repped by Atlas Artists.

