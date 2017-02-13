Months ahead of its Season 2 premiere, Disney Channel has ordered a third season of its hit animated series Elena of Avalor.

Created and executive-produced by Emmy winner Craig Gerber, the series centers on a brave and adventurous teenager who rules her kingdom as crown princess, Elena of Avalor. It stars Aimee Carrero as the voice of Elena; Jenna Ortega as Princess Isabel; Chris Parnell, Yvette Nicole Brown and Carlos Alazraqui as the jaquins Migs, Luna and Skylar, respectively; Emiliano Díez as Francisco; Julia Vera as Luisa; Christian Lanz as Chancellor Esteban; Jillian Rose Reed as Naomi; Joseph Haro as Mateo; Jorge Diaz as Gabe; Keith Ferguson as Zuzo; and Joe Nunez as Armando. The recurring guest voice cast includes: Constance Marie, Lou Diamond Phillips, Rich Sommer, Justina Machado and Jaime Camil.

When it premiered in July 2016, Elena of Avalor quickly became television’s No.1 series for Girls age 2-11 in the U.S. It also ranks No. 1 in its timeslot among kids in the UK, Spain and Portugal.

Season 2 is scheduled to premiere this fall on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

Elena of Avalor has spawned a franchise aside from the TV series, including a line of dolls from Disney Store and Hasbro which recently reached the mark of one million dolls sold. The Elena character also is featured at Disney Parks & Resorts where she greets well-wishers with stories and songs from her native land during special character appearances. The series also has spawned print and e-book titles from Disney Publishing; an “Elena of Avalor” original soundtrack album from Walt Disney Records; and multiple DVD releases from Walt Disney Studios, including the recently released “Elena and the Secret of Avalor.”

Silvia Olivas is co-producer and story editor and Elliot M. Bour is supervising director of the series.

“With this new season order, the creative team, led by Craig Gerber and Silvia Olivas, has some exciting surprises in store for Elena on her journey to becoming queen” said Nancy Kanter, Executive Vice President, Content & Creative Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide and General Manager, Disney Junior Worldwide.. “We’re looking forward to having our young viewers follow along on Elena’s adventure, while also continuing to build the ‘Elena of Avalor’ experience for them beyond the screen.”