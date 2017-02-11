El Nacional, the Dominican newspaper that used a photo Friday of Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump – instead of the actual president – has tweeted an apology that might bug Real Trump even more. The “clarification” features side-by-side pictures of Baldwin and Trump, looking, well, similar.

“El Nacional apologizes to the readers and to all those who felt affected by the publication,” reads an English translation of the newspaper’s apology.

El Nacional publicó el viernes como de Donald Trump una fotografía del actor Alec Baldwin… https://t.co/G9GVe97P13 pic.twitter.com/cJikHcUcde — ElNacional (@ElNacional_RD) February 11, 2017

The original mix-up happened Friday, when the Dominican Republic newspaper ran a photo of Baldwin next to one of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The newspaper said in its apology that the AP photo of Baldwin “happened unnoticed” by the paper’s staff.

Here’s is the Google translation of the newspaper’s apology: “El Nacional published on Friday as Donald Trump a picture of actor Alec Baldwin, who imitates on a television program the president of the United States. The picture was sent that day by Associated Press (AP) with the name of the actor and reported on the program, but was placed as if it were Trump’s, a situation that went unnoticed for all who reviewed page 19.

“National calls for excuses the readers and all those who felt affected by the publication.

“Actor Baldwin imitates President Trump on the Saturday Night Live weekly show on the National Broadcasting Company (NBC), one of the most important in the United States.”

The timing for NBC’s Saturday Night Live couldn’t be better if it were planned. Not only did the paper call SNL “one of the most important,” but Baldwin returns as host tonight for a record-breaking 17th time.