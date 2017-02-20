Eight days ago NBC broke the news that U.S. Intelligence had discovered Russian plans to turn over Edward Snowden as a “gift” to President Donald Trump and to “curry favor” with the Commander in Chief.

When Oliver Stone was asked about that story at the WGA Awards today, the Snowden filmmaker and tonight’s Laurel Award honoree exclaimed, “That ridiculous story?! Let’s not indulge in fake news. It’s bullshit. And this anti-Russia thing is bullshit.”

Snowden promptly responded to NBC’s report last week on Twitter:

Finally: irrefutable evidence that I never cooperated with Russian intel. No country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they're next. https://t.co/YONqZ1gYqm — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 10, 2017

Snowden’s Russian lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, responded last week to the news via TASS, the state-owned news agency, “There are no reasons to extradite Edward Snowden to the U.S. This is some kind of speculation coming from so-called US special service sources. I think this topic was and remains on the political plane in the U.S., but it’s American special services that are puppeteering this story with sporadic information plants.”

Former deputy national security adviser Juan Zarate speaking to NBC warned the Trump administration to be cautious in accepting Snowden from Russia.

Zarate said, “It would signal warmer relations and some desire for greater cooperation with the new administration, but it would also no doubt stoke controversies and cases in the U.S. around the role of surveillance, the role of the U.S. intelligence community, and the future of privacy and civil liberties in an American context.”