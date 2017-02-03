The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie star Edie Falco has been tapped to play famed defense attorney Leslie Abramson on NBC’s upcoming Law & Order: True Crime — The Menendez Murders.

The eight-episode anthology series will focus on Lyle and Erik Menendez, brothers who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The brothers, who were 21 and 18 years old, respectively, at the time of the murders, were tried separately but eventually convicted in a third trial after no verdicts were rendered in the first two trials because of hung juries. Abramson represented the brothers through the three trials and claimed the brothers had suffered a lifetime of abuse from their parents.

Rene Balcer will write and executive produce with Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski and Arthur W. Forney through Wolf Entertainment in association with Universal Television.

NBC’s Law & Order: True Crime – The Menendez Brothers is among several projects currently in the works about the infamous murder case. Lifetime recently cast Courtney Love in the role of Kitty Menendez in the network’s as-yet untitled original movie about the brothers. In addition, ABC News premiered a two-hour documentary special last month, Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers – American Sons, American Murderers; and HLN also premiered last month hourlong special, The Menendez Brothers: Murder In Beverly Hills The Aftermath.