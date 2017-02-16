Edgar Ramirez (Gold, The Girl on the Train) and Glee alum Darren Criss have been cast in Versace: American Crime Story, the 10-episode third installment in Ryan Murphy’s anthology series for FX. Ramirez will play the legendary designer, while Criss will play his killer in the project that reunites him with Glee co-creator Murphy.

Versace examines the shocking July 1997 assassination of Gianni Versace (Ramirez) on the steps of his Miami Beach mansion by sociopath and serial killer Andrew Cunanan (Criss). Eight days later, Cunanan killed himself in a house boat as the Miami Dade police force moved in to capture him. Versace was his fifth and final victim.

Versace, from Fox 21, is based on the book “Vulgar Favors” by Vanity Fair writer Maureen Orth. Tom Rob Smith (London Spy) is writing the first two and multiple subsequent episodes and Murphy, who received an Emmy nomination for directing the opening episode of People v. O.J. Simpson, will direct the first hour. Versace will begin production next month in Los Angeles and Miami, and will shoot before Season 2, Katrina: American Crime Story, which will air first.





Also back for Versace are casting directors Nicole Daniels and Courtney Bright, who won an Emmy for The People v. O.J. Simpson. American Crime Story’s core producing team — Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Brad Falchuk — all Emmy winners for People v. O.J. Simpson as Best Limited Series — executive produce Versace alongside Smith.

Ramirez, who received an Emmy nomination for his title role in the Carlos miniseries, will next be seen in the feature Bright opposite Will Smith. He is repped by CAA, Jill Littman of Impression Entertainment Group and attorney Bob Wallerstein.

Following his big break on Glee, Criss did a stint on Murphy and Falchuk’s FX anthology series American Horror Story. He will next be seen as the Big Bad Music Meister in the CW’s Flash/Supergirl musical crossover episodes. Criss is repped by CAA, Ricky Rollins of Hyphenate Creative Management and Adam Kaller.