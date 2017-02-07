Sallie Patrick one of the key auspices behind the high-profile CW pilot Dynasty, has signed a new two-year overall deal with CBS TV Studios, which is behind the project.

Under her previous pact with the studio, Patrick co-wrote with Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage the modernized reboot of classic primetime soap Dynasty, which has been one of the hottest titles at the CW this development season. If the pilot goes to series, Patrick will serve as showrunner.

Under Patrick’s first overall deal at CBS Studios, which she signed in 2015, she served as co-executive producer on the studio’s CBS drama series Limitless.

Patrick previously worked on the ABC soaps Revenge and Dirty Sexy Money and the CW’s Life Unexpected. She is repped by WME.