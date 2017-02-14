Sam Adegoke is set as a lead opposite Natalie Kelley and Elizabeth Gillies in The CW’s Dynasty pilot, a reboot of the iconic 1980s primetime soap.

Co-written by Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick, the new Dynasty follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children.

Adegoke will play the handsome and charming Jeff Colby, a billionaire tech guru who fought his way up from humble beginnings to his present prominence. Once a mere underling at Blake Carrington’s company, Jeff is now his rival, who is currently in a bidding war with Blake over a huge sports franchise. Jeff attended high school with Blake’s daughter Fallon (Gillies), and there’s always been a flirtatious spark between these two. And, when Fallon finally tires of her father’s double-dealing, Jeff may offer her an easy route to revenge.

Adegoke also recently booked a starring role in the upcoming Lifetime biopic Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland, playing Jackson bodyguard Javon Beard. Adeoke previously recurred on Murder in the First. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Untitled Entertainment.