Hit the Floor alum Robert Christopher Riley has been set as a series regular in the CW’s Dynasty pilot, a reboot of the iconic 1980s primetime soap. Co-written by Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick and directed by Brad Silberling, the new Dynasty follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children. Riley will play Culhane, the Carrington family’s well-paid chauffeur. Riley recently wrapped a season-long arc on Sony/WGN America’s Underground and a guest appearance in Elementary. He’s repped by TalentWorks and Sullivan Talent Group.

Charlie Barnett (Secrets and Lies, Chicago Fire) has signed on to the series-regular cast of Valor, the CW’s serialized military drama/conspiracy thriller pilot written by writer-musician Kyle Jarrow and directed by Michael Robin. In Valor, the boundaries between military discipline and human desire are tested on a U.S. Army base that houses an elite unit of helicopter pilots trained to perform clandestine international and domestic missions. Barnett will play Ian, Nora’s on-again off-again boyfriend, a West Point graduate who works as a Special Ops intelligence officer. Barnett played Peter Mills for four seasons on NBC’s Chicago Fire and plays Patrick Warner on ABC’s Secrets and Lies. He’s repped by Gersh and Simmons and Scott Entertainment.