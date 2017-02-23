Dylan McDermott is set for a lead role in Fox’s comedy pilot LA -> Vegas, from Gary Sanchez Prods.

Fox

Written by Lon Zimmet and directed by Steve Levitan, LA – > Vegas is an ensemble workplace comedy set on the Friday night flight from LAX to Vegas and the returning flight on Sunday. It is about a group of underdogs trying to find their place in the world who all share the same goal: to come back a winner in the casino of life. McDermott will play the pilot on Flight 1710, Captain Dave, all-American, cocky but also a baby, a likable narcissist who feels connecting with his passengers is just as important as flying the plane.

This would be the first comedy series role for McDermott who starred as Bobby Donnell on all eight seasons of The Practice and played Johnny Morgan on American Horror Story, in addition to starring roles on Stalker and Hostages. He will be seen in the upcoming features Blind, Huntsville and Clovehitch. McDermott is repped by CAA and Industry Entertainment Partners.