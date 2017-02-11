EXCLUSIVE: In a whopping Berlin market deal around $17.5 million, MGM is stepping up big to put a choke hold on world rights for Fighting With My Family. This is the film that Dwayne Johnson Game will star in with Game of Thrones star Lena Headey and Nick Frost. WME Global and Bloom are tying down the biggest world rights deal I can remember happening out of Berlin. The number makes sense for a film with Johnson, Headey and the rest of the cast, but we don’t usually see them that large in the Berlin market.

The comedy-drama, which will begin production imminently, is written and directed by Stephen Merchant (The Office) and is based on the true story of WWE star Paige and her family of professional wrestlers. The pic is produced by Seven Bucks Productions, which Johnson co-founded with Dany Garcia, teaming with Misher Films, WWE Studios and Film4. The pic is inspired by the Channel 4 Brit documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family. Johnson will play a role in the film, while rising actress Florence Pugh will star as Paige and Jack Lowden will play her brother Zak.

The film follows the story of reformed gangster and former wrestler Ricky, his wife Julia, daughter Saraya and son Zak, who make a living performing in tiny venues across the country. Ricky and Julia want a better life for their children, and when brother and sister get the chance to audition for the WWE, it seems the family dream is coming true and all their troubles will be solved. However, Saraya and Zak are about to learn that becoming a WWE superstar demands more than they ever imagined possible as athletes and siblings.