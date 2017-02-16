A full slate of originals on all of the Big 4 and the CW saw swanky parties, gun violence hit City Hall and a debut that leaves some doubt after another disappointing drama premiere for CBS this season and a Big 4 low for the night.

New legal soap Doubt opened last night to a 0.8/3 among adults 18-49 and 5.29 million viewers. The Katherine Heigl-led show is the lowest CBS Live+SD in-season drama series debut in the demo and the lowest rated show on any of the Big 4 last night. Doubt‘s debut falls below the two other CBS freshman dramas that posted the network’s previous low marks, the 0.9/3 of Training Day on February 2 and the 1.0/4 of the now canned Pure Genius back on October 27 last year.

The Doubt debut also was below the L+SD average for the series it succeed, Code Black (1.0 in 18-49, 6 million for Season 2), and fell -38% in the demo from its lead-in, Criminal Minds (1.3/5), which was up 8% from last week. Starting the night for the House of Moonves, Hunted (1.2/4) was unchanged from its February 8 show.

CBS has tried a slew of new dramas in the Wednesday 10 PM after veteran CSI was relocated from the hour to largely diminishing ratings results behind Criminal Minds, which also has declined through the years: Stalker (2.0 in 18-49, 9.1 million for its series debut), CSI: Cyber (1.8, 10.5 million), Code Black (1.5, 8.6 million) and CSI: Cyber (1.6, 8.9 million). On one more note, Doubt also was well below the opening of Heigl’s first post-Grey’s Anatomy series, NBC drama State of Affairs, which opened solidly with a 2.2 adults 18-49 on November 14, 2014 before fading away and being canned after one season.

Overall, CBS was fourth among the Big 4 with a 1.1/4 rating but first in viewers with 5.99 million tuning in. No doubt edging out second place NBC and its audience of 5.67 million with Criminal Minds coming in as the most watched show of the night with 7.32 million viewers.

The top demo spot went to ABC for the second Wednesday in a row with a 1.4/5 rating. With that win in hand, it was still a bit of a mixed bag for the Disney-owned net. The Goldbergs (1.8/7) and black-ish (1.5/5) were the same as last week among the demo but Speechless (1.5/5), Modern Family (2.0/7) and game show Match Game (0.9/3) were down a tenth, two-tenths and a tenth respectively. Note that 10PM’s Match Game beat CBS’ Doubt in the time slot but both easily lost out to NBC’s Chicago P.D. (1.3/5), which was even with its February 8 show.

Going undercover to a secret society party, Blindspot (0.9/3) was also the same as last week for NBC while Law & Order: SVU (1.5/5) dipped 6% from its so-called 400th episode of February 7. No change from last week for the CW’s gun violence themed episode Arrow (o.6/2) and The 100 (0.4/1) last night.

Fox did see some action on Wednesday with Lethal Weapon (1.4/7) up 8% in the demo as lead-out Star (1.2/4) went down a tenth.